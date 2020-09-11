PUPILS at three Newport schools have been asked to self-isolate after reporting coronavirus cases.
A Year 1 class at Eveswell Primary, the whole of Year 6 at St Gabriel's Primary, and Year 5 at Malpas Park Primary will now have to isolate.
This means affected pupils will have to remain at home for 14 days to reduce the possible spread of the virus.
Newport City Council confirmed a focussed clean is taking place in the affected areas of the schools.
Other year groups and classes will continue as normal.
"Procedures are already in place within all Newport schools to limit group numbers and pupil contact, coupled with enhanced cleaning regimes," said a council spokeswoman. "There is no need for anyone who has not been contacted to self-isolate or be unduly concerned.
"All residents are encouraged to remain alert to Covid-19 and continue to follow national guidance to help combat the spread of the virus.
"School staff remain vigilant to pupils displaying any symptoms, and are ready to take appropriate action.
"Parents, carers and guardians can support this by remaining alert and ensuring that children do not attend school if they develop any potential symptoms, however mild."
These latest cases come after Year 7 pupils at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic High school were asked to self-isolate, as do Year 7 pupils at Lliswerry High School.
Earlier this week, the council said pupils self-isolating at home would still be expected to keep up their studies, with online resources available just like in the initial lockdown period.
