Entries are being invited for the 2020 South Wales Argus Health & Care Awards. Sue Bradley catches up with the winner of last year’s top doctor accolade, sponsored by Tovey Bros.

BRIGHT city lights had no appeal for Dr Wes Saunders when he qualified as a general practitioner more than two decades ago.

Instead this son of the Valleys spent a few years in Gwent before heading to the Rhondda to join the Forest View Medical Centre in Treorchy.

Yet while he was proud to take care of the medical needs of people living within this former mining village, Dr Saunders wasn’t without ambition and gradually oversaw the growth of the practice from 3,000 patients to more than 10,000.

Today it’s clear that his affection for the people of Treorchy is reciprocated by those he looks after, with some thinking so highly of him that they put him forward for the doctor of the year accolade at the South Wales Argus Health & Care Awards 2019.

“I don’t know who nominated me, but it was lovely to see what somebody had written and winning meant such a lot,” said Dr Saunders.

“I’m a local lad: I was born in the Royal Gwent and grew up in Abercarn. I wanted to work in the type of community in which I grew up. Over 19 years we’ve built a whole new practice, something the area needed.”

Following his success at the awards, Dr Saunders’ team presented him with a sash and hung his certificate in the waiting room, but the party mood would not last long, with life at Forest View changing dramatically within the space of three months.

“Coronavirus has scarred us as a community: nothing is going to be normal for a long time,” he said. “We’ve not had massive amounts of losses to Covid-19, although we’ve had our share of cases and lost some patients, some of whom I’ve known for many years.

“The uncertainty has caused a lot of anxiety and who knows how it will play out, but we’re up for the challenge.”

While patients and medical staff have had to adjust quickly, with increases in telephone and online consultations and the requirement to phone ahead for face-to-face appointments, Dr Saunders is proud that his doors have never been locked to patients.

“I think we have learned to adapt, and adapt quickly; decisions that would have taken years to process have taken days,” he said.

“We’ve always been here to provide reassurance and care, and we know more about coronavirus now.”

The past few months have been tough for the team at Forest View, although they’ve been bowled over by simple gestures from their community, such as face masks made by the centre’s Patient Participation Group and food parcels.

“I don’t think anyone will remember a year like this,” said Dr Saunders. “One day it’s normal, the next we’re locked in our homes, but the best thing has been seeing teams coming together and people working with each other. As for my hospital colleagues, having seen what they’ve gone through, I salute them.

“Once Covid is vanquished the practice will continue to develop.

"We’ve already set up a new training practice and want to continue developing future generations of health care professionals.”

​FAMILY-OWNED funeral director Tovey Bros has been serving the people of South East Wales since 1860.

The Newport-based company is proud to have been working closely alongside those in the medical profession for 160 years, making it the perfect choice to sponsor the ‘doctor of the year’ category in the South Wales Argus Health & Care Awards.

Humphrey and James Tovey of Tovey Bros

Tovey Bros’ is proud of its family-based approach, which is underpinned by its team of long-standing and caring professionals, many of whom have been with the company for several decades.

“Seven generations of our family have been helping families and loved ones through some of the toughest times they will ever face,” explains James Tovey, who owns the family business alongside his father Humphrey.

“We are fiercely passionate about looking after the needs of those who have suffered a loss and are going through the most difficult of times.

“We know the effort and sacrifices that are made by those people who work in hospitals, GP surgeries as well as those behind the scenes in the NHS and other areas of the medical profession.

“On a daily basis, we encounter those whose lives are enriched and made possible due to the hard work from all medical personnel who consistently go above and beyond the call of duty.

“This has been clearly evident during the pandemic.

“We are proud to work so closely with those who keep our hospitals running, our GP surgeries open and for providing the people of this country with a strong shoulder to lean on.”

