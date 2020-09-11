WITH Caerphilly County Borough under local lockdown, people living in the area who had been looking forward to holidays have been faced with having to put them on hold or cancel them.

Going on holiday is not considered a "reasonable excuse" to leave the area under the lockdown rules.

So, what are your rights with regards to rearranging or cancelling package holidays?

The Welsh Government have confirmed that they have written to the travel industry and said they "expect insurers and travel companies to refund any payments made by people who’ve had to cancel their trips because of the local lockdown."

According to Which?, the UK's largest independent consumer body, if you have booked a package holiday and have had to cancel you are legally entitled a refund.

Some travel firms are offering cash refunds within 14 days of cancellation, some firms are offering Refund Credit Notes (RCNs).

RCNs are protected by the ATOL scheme (a financial protection scheme), meaning even if the company that booked a holiday collapses people with RCNs will be refunded.

However, Which? also states: "If your flight or package holiday was cancelled, you don’t have to accept a voucher or credit note, nor do you have to rebook. You are legally entitled to a refund. Make this clear to the firm, in writing.

"For package holidays, the company which took your money is responsible for issuing your refund – so if you booked with a third party agent, go direct to them."

There is also the potential to go through insurance, but according to Which?, insurers only pay out costs that couldn't be refunded, so if cancelling a holiday people are advised to get in touch with travel or accommodation providers first.

"If your travel operator tells you to claim on your insurance, get this in writing," said Which?

"You will need proof it refused to issue a refund before you can progress further. Next, make a list of all the non-refundable costs you want to claim for. Not just hotels and flights, but transfers, tours and excursions. After that, you’re ready to contact your insurer."

For those hoping to catch a flight, but now under local lockdown, you are normally only due a refund if your flight is cancelled.

But the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) state, in their open letter to the travel sector, that: "Consumers have a statutory right to a full cash refund within 14 days from termination of their package holiday contract in certain circumstances."

This includes in the event of 'unavoidable and extraordinary circumstances.' Although this guidance refers to the place of destination, being unable to travel from your area due to a local lockdown is 'unavoidable', so reference this if pushing for a flight refund. This can also be applied to refunds for accommodation on a package holiday

Another option is to transfer your package holiday to someone else, which you have the right to do.

In cases when people are able to go on holiday, but have decided they no longer wish to travel, then normal cancellation charges apply.