Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

We all know that fruits and veggies are good for us. Nevertheless, sometimes it can feel pretty hard fitting enough servings into the day. It’s no wonder that at-home smoothie makers have become so popular over the last few years. And while you may think you could never be one of those early-rising, gym-going, smoothie-guzzling super people who seem to have their lives completely sorted out, with this simple personal blender, you could at least improve your breakfast or snack game!

Smoothies made of whole foods have been shown to be a great way to work healthy foods into your diet, especially when you’re constantly on the go. And while they do require some extra planning, once you’ve got your fridge stocked with fruits, leafy greens, and maybe some yoghurt or juice, you can pretty much throw together a filling, energising smoothie without much thought.

If you’re relatively new to the world of smoothie-making, the Ninja Slim Blender is an excellent place to start. We reviewed a range of blenders a few months ago, and found that the Ninja was our favourite personal blender. It’s a simple machine that gives the perfect amount of power to make a well-mixed personal smoothie. We were also impressed by its low noise level—as we found out the hard way, some blenders are definitely not the type of machines you’d want to switch on first thing in the morning!

While we weren’t blown away by this blender’s design, it’s pretty inoffensive with its black body and silver base. It’s also super easy to use thanks to its grab-and-go built-in containers that come with travel lids.

If you’re eager to give smoothie-making a go, this simple, no-frills blender is powerful and easy-to-use, making the ideal entry point.

Get the Ninja Slim Blender and Smoothie Maker [QB3001UK] 700 W in Black or Silver for just £48.99, down from the regular price of £59.99, this week on Amazon.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.