SUPERMARKET chains such as Asda, Co-op, Tesco, Sainsbury's, Morrisons and Lidl have urgently recalled a number of items.

We've rounded-up the latest products to be recalled.

If you have bought any of the items mentioned below, return them to the place of purchase to get a refund.

Tiger Tiger Spicy Pad Thai Paste

JK Foods (UK) is recalling Tiger Tiger Spicy Pad Thai Paste because it contains peanuts which is not correctly emphasised on the label.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to peanuts.

Product details:

Name: Tiger Tiger Spicy Pad Thai Paste

Pack size: All sizes

Best before: All date codes

Allergens: Peanuts

Uncle Roy’s recalls Rabbie's Super Horseradish

Uncle Roy’s Ltd is recalling because it contains mustard which is not mentioned on the label.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to mustard.

Product details:

Name: Rabbie's Super Horseradish

Pack size: 190g/6.7oz

Batch code: 126187, 126621, 127425, 127426, 128255, 128972, 128973, 130324, 130325, 130511, 131592

Best before/end date: All dates up to and including the end of June 2022

Allergens: Mustard

Van der Meulen recalls Melba Thins Original

Van der Meulen is recalling Melba Thins Original because they contain egg which is not mentioned on the label.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to egg.

Product details:

Name: Van der Meulen Melba Thins Original

Pack size: 100g

Best before: April 30, 2021

Allergens: Egg

Co-op recalls Chocolate Caramel Shortcake Bites

Co-op have recalled their packs of 18 Chocolate Caramel Shortcake Bites.

This is because some packs contain an incorrect product resulting in barley (gluten) not being mentioned on the label.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to barley or gluten.

Product details:

Name: Co-op 18 Chocolate Caramel Shortcake Bites

Pack size: 18 pieces

Best before: October 16, 2020

Allergens: Gluten (barley)

The Co-op said: "Return product to nearest Coop store for a refund.

"Alternatively, if you are currently self-isolating or shielding please contact our Customer Careline to arrange a refund. Contact: 0800 0686 727 customer.careline@coop.co.uk."

Country Products recalls Snak Shed Milk Chocolate Coated Jumbo Raisins

Country Products Ltd is recalling Snak Shed Milk Chocolate Coated Jumbo Raisins because they contain peanuts which are not mentioned on the label.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to peanuts.

Product details:

Name: Snak Shed Milk Chocolate Coated Jumbo Raisins

Pack size: 60g

Batch code: MOR004 2LO 2107 0 and MOR004 2L6 2107 0

Best before: July 21, 2021

Allergens: Peanuts

Faughan Foods recalls Glensallagh Roast Chicken Breast Pieces

Faughan Foods is recalling Glensallagh Roast Chicken Breast Pieces because Listeria monocytogenes has been found in the product.

This product was sold in Lidl Northern Ireland stores only.

Product details:

Name: Glensallagh Roast Chicken Breast Pieces (Family pack)

Pack size: 240g

Batch code: P3527

Best before: September 13, 2020

The Food Standards Agency said: "The presence of Listeria monocytogenes in the product listed above.

"Symptoms caused by this organism can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea.

"However, in rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications, such as meningitis.

"Some people are more vulnerable to listeria infections, including those over 65 years of age, pregnant women and their unborn babies, babies less than one month old and people with weakened immune systems."