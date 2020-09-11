GWENT Police are appealing for information to help find a man after a theft from Morrisons in Bargoed.
Caerphilly Officers would like to speak to the man following the incident on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 19.
They urged anyone with information to get in touch.
The Caerphilly Borough Officers Twitter account posted a CCTV image of the man, along with a statement which read: "Can you help PC JONES ID this male in the picture?
"She would like to speak to him reference a theft from Morrisons in Bargoed.
"If you can help please call 101 and quote 2000305268 and leave a number PC JONES will happily make contact back."