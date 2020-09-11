A CAERPHILLY county councillor has apologised after he was caught on video without a face covering while shopping.

Two videos have emerged showing Labour councillor Alan Collis at Aldi in Tir-y-Berth, Hengoed this morning without a face covering on.

Wearing face masks are currently mandatory in Caerphilly as the area is in a local lockdown following a spike in cases of coronavirus.

Cllr Collis was seen walking up and down aisles and placing food into his shopping trolley without wearing a mask.

The Aberbargoed ward councillor has since apologised for his “momentary lapse” in judgement.

Cllr Collis said: “I do fully accept and apologise to residents for falling short of the new requirements to wear a face mask in shops.

“Whilst in the shop I realised my error and put my mask on, and in fact I saw a fellow county councillor near the checkout who would confirm that I was indeed wearing a mask.

“It was a momentary lapse and for most of the time that I was in the shop I wore a mask.

“As councillors we do have to set an example, but I would like to say this is a genuine error on my part. I once again apologise and will ensure I adhere to the requirements in the future.”

The leader of Caerphilly’s Plaid Cymru group, Cllr Colin Mann said: “Unless Cllr Collis has an exemption certificate, it is really disappointing to see elected representatives flouting the lockdown rules to wear face coverings in a supermarket.

“All councillors in Caerphilly county should be setting a good example if we want to ensure members of the public also comply with the rules.”