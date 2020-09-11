PLANS to move a Cwmbran-based micro-brewery to a new location in Caerphilly - opposite a school - have moved a step closer after its licencing application was approved.

Brew Monster Brewing was based in Cwmbran until the end of July when its lease ran out. The company has since been granted a licence for a proposed new headquarters at Lon y Twyn in Caerphilly - subject to planning permission.

Managing director, Glenn White, said: “We are delighted that the licensing committee has granted us this licence.

MORE NEWS:

“It is another step forward in our plan to create one of the UK’s best brewery bars in Caerphilly, creating local jobs and contributing to the local economy.”

The licence means Brew Monster will be able to supply alcohol, provide late night refreshments and play recorded music.

However this wasn't without objection from local residents.

Several residents attended the virtual licensing meeting raising concerns over the close proximity to houses in a residental area and the site being opposite a school.

Dr Paul Brown spoke on behalf of six residents in the area. He said that it looked like work had already begun.

“Residents are already particularly concerned that this looks like a done deal,” he said.

Cllr Colin Elsbury also raised concerns over the application.

He said: “The building itself is not in the commercial area (of the town centre).

“It’s off the main street, it’s in an area that’s surrounded by houses and it’s certainly not in an industrial area.”

Despite the concerns, the plans were approved. Now the biggest hurdle that remains for the brewery is a planning application to refurbish the site.