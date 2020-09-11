PEOPLE in Gwent will no longer be able to visit loved ones in hospital due to a rise in coronavirus cases across the region.
The 'no visiting policy' which has been in operation in Caerphilly has now been extended to the whole of the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board region.
This new policy came in to effect from today (Friday, September 11).
There are some key exemptions to the no visiting rule. These are:
- A birthing partner for women in labour.
- A nominated parent or guardian for a child in hospital and for neonates.
- Supporting someone with a mental health issue, a learning disability or autism, where not being present would cause the patient/service user distress.
- Visiting patients at end of life care (one visitor at a time).
A Health Board statement read: "There has been a significant rise in positive coronavirus cases in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area during the past week. In order to protect our patients, public and staff the Health Board has deemed it essential to endorse a ‘no visiting’ policy, which is currently in place for the Caerphilly County Borough due to the local lockdown.
"With positive cases also rising in other areas, this ‘no visiting’ policy will now be extended to all our wards and patient areas throughout the Health Board (Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Newport and Torfaen).
"We fully recognise the importance of contact between patients, their families and carers, but we must take measures to prevent the spread of this infection.
"As a Health Board, we fully appreciate this is incredibly difficult, but please be assured these restrictions will be under constant review.
"Thank you for your co-operation and support during these very difficult times."
Hospital visits had previously been banned in March at the start of the pandemic, but rules were relaxed in July.