PREZZO in Friars Walk will re-open next week.
The restaurant has been closed throughout lockdown, but will finally re-open on Tuesday, September 15 with two special deals for customers.
After missing out on the Eat Out to Help Out Scheme, Prezzo will re-open with its 'Favourites' set menu, costing £10 for two courses from Monday to Wednesday.
From Thursday to Sunday, the restaurant will be offering a deal on its 'Finest' set menu, where guests can enjoy two courses for £16 or three courses for £19.
A new calamari recipe, four new pizzas (including vegetarian and vegan options), a new chicken burger, and new cocktails have been added to the menu.
Customers will now be able to order digitally and pay for their meal using Apple Pay, Android Pay or contactless card.
“We can’t wait to welcome back our much-missed customers to Prezzo Newport” said Karen Jones, Prezzo executive chairwoman.
“Our sole focus is to blend safe and healthy working practices with proper hospitality to give our people confidence and our customers a wonderful, enjoyable return to Prezzo.”