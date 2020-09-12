Here is your weekly fix of pets from around Gwent.

Each Friday we bring you a selection of pictures which reader's have sent in of their beloved pets.

If you want to be part of this just to go www.southwalesargus.co.uk/lockdown-pets/ and fill in the quick and easy Q&A.

This is six-year-old Sparky, who lives with William Reynolds in Newport. Sparky, who is a very chilled dog, was abandoned when he was one and was then rescued by William.

Katy Beddoe, of Crosskeys, has shared this picture of Delta and Max. Delta is a RSPCA rescue dog. Katy said: "They’ve both loved having me working from home. Delta the ginger Siberian husky loves to sunbathe, so has loved the back door being open all day. Max, the big baby Alaskan Malamute husky cross, has cuddled up to my legs all day and loved the odd appearance on online meetings. Not travelling to work daily has liberated my time to spend it hiking around our beautiful valley and finding new favourite places."

Diesel has been with the Griffiths family in Newbridge for nearly a year and is 13 months old. Diesel is a German Shepherd and who missed out on socialisation during lockdown but he made friends with his neighbours and especially the two children next door.

Buddy, a blue staff, has lived with Kelly Phelan in Ringland for two years.

Sparkle and Spitfire have lived with Kathryn Evans, of Newport, for 18 months. They are both rescue cats who were found by 'Usk New Start Cat Rescue' when they were about six weeks old and Kathryn adopted them when they were 12 weeks old.

This is Fudge who is 17 and who has lived with the Kenney family in Maesglas, Newport, for the past four years. She used to belong to the Kenney's neighbour, who sadly died in 2016. Fudge stayed in the neighbourhood and came to live with the Kenneys and their other cat, Thomas. They tolerate each other but live separate lives. Emma Kenney said: "Fudge is not the oldest cat that we have owned. Her predeceaser (Merlin) lived to 20 and a half years."

Say hello to British bulldog puppy Scout, who is part of the Jones family in Cwmbran.

Sapphire Blue-Belle is a six year old maine coon who lives in Cwmbran with Roslynne Eaton.

Shauna Jones, of Risca, has shared this picture of Minnie, a Jack Russel cross Chihuahua. Shauna got her from Cardiff but ended up with the wrong dog but she said: "It’s like it was meant to be. I so lucky that I have Minnie. She comes every where with me and she hates me leaving her home and will cry."

Kersty Perry, of Pontypool, has sent in this picture of Daisy, a chihuahua cross possibly Jack Russell puppy. Kersty's friend adopted a dog at beginning of lockdown and low and behold several weeks later two puppies were born, so she adopted Daisy, who has turned her life upside down. She said: "She is the craziest, funniest little puppy we have ever had and puts herself in some crazy positions. You can’t turn your back for a second without her pinching something of doing something she shouldn’t."

She is due to go out for walkies next week so we are hopeful that she will burn off some of her lockdown energy!

Picture of your pet during lockdown

Image (ID 11702783): Daisy relaxing by her mam

Image (ID 11702784): Daisy with her big sister Rosie (age 5)

Image (ID 11702785): Daisy in arty pose (man was practicing with new iPhone)

Image (ID 11702786): Daisy and Rosie on dad’s lap!