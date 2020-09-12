NEWPORT Cricket Club faces a 'death knell' of an uncertain future as a coronavirus-hit season heads into a winter shutdown.

The club has suffered financially this year as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, with their junior programme being hit particularly hard.

After the Ancillary Hall, at Newport International Sports Village, was co-opted to be converted for use as a Covid-19 rehabilitation facility, the club was left without anywhere to train indoors.

And, as the club heads into the winter off-season, members have warned things are not likely to improve unless new talks to add to the club's facilities come to fruition.

Mike Knight from Newport Cricket Club said: “Obviously, the Covid-19 pandemic has had a massive impact on cricket this summer.

"Hearing the news that the Ancillary Hall at the sports village which the club has used for more than 20 years, has been converted into a fitness gym for Covid purposes and unable to be used for winter cricket coaching is a massive blow to both the club and cricket in the area.

“Our indoor cricket facility was the only purpose-built cricket facility in Newport and the south Gwent area, and with little cricket played in schools, its loss could see the death knell for cricket in the area."

Newport East Senedd member John Griffiths has held talks with the club and other sports stakeholders to discuss the viability of converting the squash building at the club’s ground into an indoor cricket facility to see it through the winter months.

Representatives from the club, Newport Live, the city council, Sports Wales and Cricket Wales have met to discuss the future of their indoor facilities.

Mr Knight said: "The recent meeting to discuss the club’s proposal to convert the disused squash building was well received and we hope that funding for a new indoor cricket development can be found in order to safeguard the future of cricket in Newport and the surrounding area.”

Mr Griffiths said: “Newport Cricket has a rich history and an excellent reputation of bringing young players through the system.

"The closest alternative indoor facility is at Ebbw Vale so there would probably not be a lot of take-up by people from Newport in the winter months.

"I was pleased to bring together different representatives from Welsh sport and the council to look at ways to support the club with their vision for an indoor cricket facility.”