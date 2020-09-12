A DEDICATED group of six volunteers in Chepstow who started their own charity in a beaten dog’s memory are getting back in the swing of things after lockdown.

Diesel’s Army grew out of tragic circumstances after a Staffordshire Bull Terrier named Diesel was killed by his Earlswood owner on December 4, 2019.

Matthew Benjamin, 37, pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to the dog, and was sentenced, but has since been released.

In response, Chepstow resident Carolyn Taylor started a group of local animal lovers. Their aim is to raise funds for local animal charities and to fight to change the law so that people convicted of abusing animals will receive greater sentences.

Diesel’s Army, who became a registered charity in March, had planned to hold a “memory walk” for Diesel the dog on Saturday, April 18, but it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The charity has now rescheduled the event for October 4, and you can join them to walk from the Boat Inn from 2pm.

While lockdown has frustrated the progression of the charity, they have spent the time recording a song in Diesel’s memory.

Natalie Le Provest, who is a member of the group, explained the group’s efforts in raising money and pushing for changes in the law.

“We’re hoping the day in October can bring everyone together again in memory of Diesel and to fight for change,” she said.

“There’ll be performances from resident Sian Murphy and her dog Storm, and at the end of the day we’ll be letting off some balloons for Diesel.

“We hope the song will also help us raising money and awareness of our fight. We’ve put a lot of effort into it and it will be ready as a video soon.”

If you want to find out more about the event in October visit https://www.foresthub.co.uk/community-news/charity-group-created-in-memory-of-diesel-1

For more information contact the group’s Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/justicefordieselchepstow