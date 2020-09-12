A MAN was remanded in custody after he admitted threatening to burn down the block of flats he lives in.
Paul McCrystal, 41, of Bridge Street, Abercarn, pleaded guilty to committing the criminal damage offence at the building owned by Charter Housing on August 9.
At Cardiff Crown Court, the defendant was represented by Owen Williams and the prosecution by Ieuan Bennett.
MORE NEWS:
- ‘Dangerous’ thug spat in face of policeman and racially abused another
- Drugs runner, 17, sold heroin in Newport for older dealer further up the chain
- Ex-Olympian boxer avoids jail after admitting weapon and drugs charges
Judge Catherine Richards adjourned sentence for the preparation of a psychiatric report and pre-sentence report.
McCrystal is due to be sentenced on October 16.