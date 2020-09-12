A CAERPHILLY-based charity has been given almost £100,000 funding to help people with complex disabilities.
Sense, a disability charity who run Sense TouchBase Wales – a day centre in Caerphilly for people with complex disabilities - has been given £99,831 from the National Lottery Community Fund.
The cash will be used to buy new equipment and run online sessions. Many of the people supported by Sense have complex health needs and are at high risk so are isolating.
The charity has been supporting clients through online sessions as they have been unable to attend the centre during the lockdown.
Sense’s head of operations, Simon Carnell, said: “We are delighted that the National Lottery has offered us support during these difficult times. We support many individuals who rely on our sensory services to improve their development and reduce their isolation and loneliness.
"Covid-19 has meant many of the people we support have lost this vital lifeline. With this funding, we will provide “virtual” sensory sessions so they can stay connected to their friends and maintain their communication skills.”
For more information on Sense, visit www.sense.org.uk