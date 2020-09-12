GWENT Police have warned businesses they will take action if coronavirus measures are not followed.

The warning comes after a Cwmbran pub, Castell-y-Bwch, had its license revoked after it was found to have persistently breached Covid-19 regulations while pubs and bars across Wales were not allowed to open.

Police visited the pub on May 6 and found people eating and drinking there in breach of the Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (Wales) Regulations 2020 that were in place at the time.

This resulted in the council issuing the pub with a prohibition notice on the following day.

Later that day, a police officer visited the pub again and saw people drinking with no social distancing taking place.

Further inspections were carried out on June 2 and June 12 and again evidence was found of people buying food and drink at the pub.

Chief superintendent Mark Hobrough said: “Our investigation, in co-ordination with Torfaen County Borough Council’s environmental health team, uncovered serious breaches of the legislation on several occasions.

“As this incident shows, we – together with our partners – will take action to keep the public safe if no alternative is left, particularly as local measures have been brought in other parts of our force area.

“We’ll continue to do so if businesses, and the public, continue to flout the law especially after we have engaged with, encouraged and educated people beforehand.”

Councillor Giles Davies, chairman of Torfaen’s licensing committee, said he hoped this decision "makes other businesses think twice about ignoring the rules."

The licence holder of the Castell-y-Bwch has 21 days following the decision to appeal.

If an appeal is not lodged, the premises will have to cease licensable activities.