WITH the new season about to kick off, we take a look at how Newport County stack up in comparison to some Premier League giants.
While the Exiles may not get the chance to take on the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea on the pitch this season (cup draws dependent), there is one area where they match up very favourably to the biggest sides in the country.
County's new kit suppliers, Hummel, have delivered with some fantastic shirts for the 2020/21 season, and when compared to those in football's upper echelons they are very affordable as well.
All three varieties of kit, home, away and third, are available for £45 for adults and £37.50 for juniors.
This is how it compares to last season’s final Premier League top four teams:
- Liverpool: Adults full Nike manufactured kit price: £69.95 for shirt; kids kit price: £54.95 shirt. The reigning Premier League champions have a home ‘junior vapor jersey’ on sale for £84.95.
- Manchester City: Adults full Puma kit price: £65 shirt; kids kit price: £50 shirt.
- Manchester United: Adults full Adidas kit price: £64.95 shirt; kids kit price: £49.95 shirt.
- Chelsea: Adults full Nike kit price: £69.95 shirt; kids kit price: £54.95 shirt.
The shirt prices do not include the additions of Premier League of EFL badges or player names and numbers on the back.
County also stack up well to one of their South Wales rivals.
Cardiff City's kit will set you back £50 for an adult shirt or £40 for a junior shirt.
However, while Swansea City will charge the same £45 for an adult kit, though their junior shirts are slightly cheaper than County's at £35 each.