A NEWPORT brewery bar has confirmed that two staff members have tested positive for coronavirus.

Tiny Rebel Brewery Bar, in Rogerstone, confirmed that one member of bar staff and one member of their online shop team tested positive.

The pair were confirmed to have coronavirus on Wednesday, September 9.

Both staff members are now self-isolating

Since then, further members of the staff have gone for testing but no one else has tested positive.

The bar team worker who tested positive was working on Sunday, September 6 and Monday, September 7.

Tiny Rebel advised anyone who had visited the bar on those days and felt the need to get tested to do so.

A statement from Tiny Rebel co-founders Bradley Cummings and Gareth Williams said: "We are committed to the health and safety of our staff and customers, and to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

"We therefore would like to let you know that on Wednesday, September 9 a one member of our brewery bar team and one member of our online shop team was tested positive for COVID-19.

"The members of our team were alerted when a venue that they both visited over the weekend had contacted them of a possible outbreak.

"Even though they were not showing any symptoms whatsoever, as a matter of caution, we advised our team members to go and get tested before coming back in to work.

"Our team members are now self-isolating and are still not showing any symptoms.

"This is the first two cases that we have had within Tiny Rebel since the pandemic, so we immediately reviewed the latest government guidelines, contacted our local health authority and track and trace for advice on the next steps.

"Since Wednesday, and again as a matter of caution, further members of our team have gone for testing and no one has been tested positive for COVID-19.

"This is currently an isolated incident and are confident that our H&S and risk assessments that our staff are following are keeping everyone safe.

"Finally, even though track and trace have been notified the member of our team that was tested positive on Wednesday, September 9 was working in our brewery bar on Sunday, September 6 and Monday September, 7.

"If you feel that you should go for a test, please do so.

"Thank you and stay safe. Brad & Gazz, Co-Founders."