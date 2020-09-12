This week's South Wales Argus Pub of the Week is Ye Olde Bull Inn, in Caerleon.

This pub has been a popular place to go in the town for years but local businessmen Jon Collingbourne and Matt Southall took it over and opened it in early 2019.

Since then it has picked up the 'Great Night Out' 2019 award at the V Awards.

Tell us why it is so popular with your customers

Among our favourable location, beautiful property and acclaimed public praise, YOBI is particularly popular for our outdoor space for drinking, eating and meeting - setting us aside from those of a conventional nature. Prior to current affairs, we were specifically admired for our fun quizzes and lively atmosphere, perfect for get-togethers!

Do you serve food?

Currently, our kitchen remains closed however we have some exciting plans coming up to introduce Street Food pop-ups. We will be inviting local street food traders to get involved!

Live music?

In normal circumstances, we would host DJs every Friday and Saturday night. With live music from local artists every Sunday. (Due to Covid-19 this is not currently happening).

​Live sport?

We are renowned for our live sport but we currently are not showing any live sport in light of Covid-19.

How will things be different due to Covid-19? What can we expect when we visit you?

The pub experience is definitely different but improvements have been made. There are no longer queues due to customers ordering from their tables. We now have an outdoor tent which has allowed enabled us to expand and also meet the requirements of table distancing.

We are fogging the premises on a daily basis and are now temperature checking individuals on entry. We are doing everything we can to ensure staff and customers are safe - while, of course, providing the same fun vibe that our customers have come to love.

What did you get up to as a business during lockdown?

Despite remaining closed throughout the lockdown period, we used this time to refurbish the indoor bars and make improvements that we perhaps wouldn't have had time to do before. We also allowed the owners of a mobile fish and chip shop to operate from our car park rent-free. They provided more than 1,000 free meals to vulnerable residents in town since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tell us about the drinks you serve?

We have a well-stocked bar, including cask ales, lager, fine wines, a wide selection of gins and soft drinks to suit every taste. From a gin to a pint, we know how to serve a drink right.

What makes your pub stand out from the crowd?

If you’re looking to chill out after work, have a catch up with friends or are heading out into town on a night to remember, then YOBI/Ye Olde Bull Inn is the only place to be. With a remarkable reputation, our lively atmosphere sets us aside from every other pub in and around the area- there’s no one doing it quite like us!