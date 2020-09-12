Act responsibly or risk greater restrictions in the future - that is the warning of the first minister ahead of the weekend.
Mark Drakeford has warned people not to risk spreading the coronavirus this weekend ahead of new restrictions coming into force on Monday.
The first minister told ITV Wales: "My message to people this weekend is that we are at a crossroads here in Wales where either people behave in ways where things get worse and we have to impose even more stringent measures, or people return to the ways of behaving that people demonstrated earlier in the pandemic, when social solidarity in doing the right thing was such an important feature of the response here in Wales.
"Please act this weekend in a way that keeps you safe, that keeps other people safe and helps us to get Wales back on track."
There are fears across the UK that people could treat the weekend as a 'party weekend' ahead of new restrictions.
John Apter, of the Police Federation of England and Wales, said: “There is a real risk some members of the public will take advantage of the current situation and treat this weekend as a party weekend ahead of the tighter restrictions being introduced on Monday.”
In Wales, indoor gatherings will be limited to six people, while face masks will be required in shops and enclosed public spaces.
