A PRIMARY school pupil has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Year 2 pupil attends Risca Primary School.

As a result of the positive case, all children in Year 2 at the school are being asked to self-isolate at home for 14 days.

The school has sent a letter to parents informing them of the positive case.

They say that they are following "strict public health protocols".

In the letter, headteacher Mrs Arthur said: "Unfortunately, I have been notified today that we have a positive case of Covid-19 within the school.

"A pupil has tested positive for coronavirus and we therefore need to follow strict public health protocols to ensure the health and wellbeing of the whole school community.

"As a result, all children in Year 2 will need to isolate at home for 14 days. This means that these children will not be able to return to school until September 28.

"Current public health advice states that other members of your household do not need to self-isolate.

"You should, however, be particularly vigilant about your child’s health and if they display any coronavirus symptoms, you should ensure that they are tested as soon as possible."

She added: "I know that this will cause you all some concern and this is completely understandable.

"However, I want to reassure you that all appropriate risk assessments and safety measures are in place throughout the school.

"These are being strictly followed to protect all pupils and staff and to limit the risk of any cross-contamination.

"We will of course continue to send work home for the pupils during the duration of the isolation period."

