GROUPS and charities that support children and young people in Gwent will be able to apply for £1,000 grants through a Tesco scheme.

It is part of the latest Bags of Help scheme which will run throughout October, November and December.

The types of organisations that can apply include any supporting mental health, outdoor activities, educational activities, young carers, bereavement counselling, child poverty and vulnerable at-risk children.

Local communications manager for Wales, Rhodri Evans, said: “Young people have been among those most impacted by the pandemic, with schools closing across the country and many missing out on all important services impacted by lockdown.

“We’re encouraging any group who is working to support children and young people across the UK to apply for the new funding. We hope it can make a real difference to lives of so many around the country.”

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the Bags of Help Covid-19 Communities Fund has provided more than 8,000 charities and groups a total of £4m for food, resources and emergency aid.

The programme runs in partnership with community charity Groundwork has provided £83m of funding to more than 34,000 community projects across the UK.

Clybiau Plant Cymru Kids’ Clubs has received a previous Bags of Help grant to help them continue to provide support for out of school childcare clubs across Wales.

Jane O’Toole, chief executive officer for Clybiau Plant Cymru Kids’ Clubs, said: “We’re truly grateful to Tesco for its support and funding through the Bags of Help scheme. We aim to promote health, wellbeing and environmental awareness through fun, outdoor activities, so every donation has a huge impact on children’s lives.

“Out of School Childcare Clubs provide valuable play and learning opportunities outside of the school day, enabling parents to work and train, which in turn drives economic growth, tackles poverty and reduces inequalities.”

Tesco hopes to support over 2,000 projects across the country in October, November and December, with three grants of £1,000 each available in each voting region.

Any local groups that would benefit from this funding are encouraged to apply here online at www.tescobagsofhelp.org.uk