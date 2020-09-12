Twenty new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Newport today, as every area of Gwent has reported new cases.
A further 20 cases have also been found in Caerphilly.
Meanwhile, Blaenau Gwent has reported another six cases, Monmouthshire another two cases, and another case has also been confirmed in Torfaen.
The number of cases confirmed in locked down Caerphilly has dropped from 30 yesterday to today's 20.
Though the 20 new cases in Newport is double what was reported in the area yesterday.
There have been 247 coronavirus cases reported across Gwent in the last seven days, 160 of which are in Caerphilly and 62 of which are in Newport.
Nationally, Public Health Wales have reported a further 164 cases in Wales, taking the total recorded since the start of the pandemic to 19,228.
At least one case has been recorded in every local authority in Wales today.
However, there have once again been no new deaths reported in the country.
The number of cases confirmed across Wales today are as follows:
Rhondda Cynon Taf - 25
Caerphilly - 20
Newport - 20
Powys - 16
Cardiff - 12
Bridgend - 10
Conwy - 8
Ceredigion - 8
Blaenau Gwent - 6
Flintshire - 6
Merthyr Tydfil - 6
Carmarthenshire - 5
Swansea - 5
Gwynedd - 3
Wrexham - 3
Neath Port Talbot - 3
Monmouthshire - 2
Torfaen - 1
Denbighshire - 1
Vale of Glamorgan - 1
Pembrokeshire - 1
Resident outside Wales - 1
Public Health Wales figures for coronavirus deaths include only those that have been confirmed by a laboratory test. The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.