FOR Childhood Cancer Awareness Month this September, Cancer Research UK is encouraging people to clear out their wardrobes for a good cause.

Supporters have been urged to donate any pre-loved quality clothing, accessories and homeware they no longer need as part of TK Maxx’s Give Up Clothes for Good campaign.

They can donate their unwanted clothes at any TK Maxx store, including stores at Cwmbran retail park and Maesglas Retail Park in Newport.

READ MORE:

Cassandra Miles, spokeswoman for Cancer Research UK in Wales, said: “The truth is Covid-19 has slowed us down, but we will never stop.

“Cancer in children and young people is different to cancer in adults – from the types of cancer, to the impact of treatment and the long-term side effects survivors often experience. That’s why it needs different, dedicated research which campaigns like Give Up Clothes for Good help to fund.

“We want to help more children and young people survive cancer with a good quality of life. So, we hope as many people as possible will help to get our life-saving research back on track by donating any quality clothes or goods at their local TK Maxx store.”

Since 2004, TK Maxx has raised more than £37 million for Cancer Research UK.

Jo Murphy, assistant vice president of corporate responsibility at TK Maxx, said: “We’re making every effort to ensure that people can donate safely, so we can keep transforming their pre-loved items into vital funds.

“We hope the local community will show their support, because their donations really could help to save lives.”

Supporters can also help raise funds by wearing a gold ribbon badge – the symbol of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month – available from TK Maxx and Cancer Research UK stores this month.

For more information visit cruk.org/childrenandyoungpeople.