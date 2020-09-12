A HAIR salon has been applauded for its work creating a comfortable environment for children with Autistic Spectrum Disorder.
Spirit Hair Team in Ystrad Mynach has been given a special recognition award in the Heart & Beauty Community Awards 2020 for its efforts in setting up a special service tailored for children with Autistic Spectrum Disorder and their families – by creating ‘ASD Sundays’ where the children have a safe space to have their hair cut on their own terms.
The money raised from this goes to a charity of their choice – and last year they raised £2,000 for ASD Rainbows, which supports children with autism.
Wayne David, MP for Caerphilly, said: “Thanks must be given to Spirit Hair Team for the hugely positive impact they have had on the children and families who attend ‘ASD Sundays’ as well as helping to raise awareness of autism and get people talking and asking questions.
“At times such as now it is even more important to highlight salons like our local Spirit Hair Team who consistently go above and beyond for Ystrad Mynach. They have really proven themselves to be an integral part of our community and I send my heartfelt gratitude for their amazing work and congratulations on this award.”
The awards were set up in 2019 by the National Hair & Beauty Federation (NHBF) to recognise that many salons go above and beyond the provision of hair and beauty services and provide other services including being community hubs and play an instrumental role in improving their local communities by fundraising for good causes and promoting health and wellbeing.