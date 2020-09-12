SOUTH Wales Fire and Rescue service has committed to cutting its carbon footprint by a quarter in the next three years.
The service has already made changes to cut back on emissions over the last few years, with solar panels fitted at stations, sensor-driven kit-drying rooms set up as part of new refurbishments and the use of hand towels and paper towels reduced to cut down on waste. Boilers have also been replaced with newer and more efficient models.
This has seen the service's electricity consumption falling by by 20 per cent with LED lighting now in place and gas consumption falling by 25 per cent.
To try and further reduce emissions, the service has introduced a new Carbon Reduction Plan which focuses on making significant changes for both firefighters and corporate staff.
Geraint Thomas, head of finance, procurement and property for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service who is leading on the project said: “We all have a shared responsibility to reduce our carbon footprint and I cannot stress enough how important the contribution of staff has been to us in developing this plan, helping us to identify where we need to change our behaviours and how we can do this.
“Working together we can ensure we all play our part in protecting the environment for the future.”
Further information regarding the Service Carbon Reduction Plan 2020-2023 is available on the fire service's website.
