GIVING workers the flexibility to work from home after coronavirus pandemic is a priority for the Welsh Government, according to deputy minister for economy and transport Lee Waters.

The Welsh Government has announced its goal of having 30 per cent of the workforce working from home or near home.

As part of this, the minister said, a network of community-based remote working hubs could be opened within walking and cycling distance of people’s homes. These hubs could be used by public, private and third-sector employees.

During the coronavirus lockdown, with much of the workforce working from home, there has been a fall in congestion, pollution and private car use.

The plans would also give more people the choice to work in a way that helps their productivity as well as their work-life balance, said Mr Waters.

He added that the Welsh Government recognised the importance of learning lessons on issues such as mental health support, childcare arrangements and more innovative housing design.

Mr Waters said: “The UK Government instruction for everyone to go back to the office is not one we are repeating in Wales. We believe many people will want to continue to work remotely in the longer term and this could be a step-change in the way we work in Wales.

“We are also conscious of the needs of those for whom - for various reasons - home working is not a viable option, and will be exploring how a network of community-based remote working hubs could be created in communities.

“We have an opportunity to make Wales a country where working more flexibly is integral to how our economy functions, embedding a workplace culture that values and supports remote working. We aim to see around 30 per cent of the Welsh workforce working remotely on a regular basis.”