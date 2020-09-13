A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

SEAN JAMES WHEELER, 34, of Cormorant Way, Duffryn, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,104 in compensation, fines, costs and a surcharge after he was found guilty of assaulting an NHS emergency worker and he admitted a public order offence at Rodney Parade.

NICOLE RHIAN MORRIS, 31, of The Woodlands, Penygarn, Pontypool, was jailed for four weeks, suspended for 12 months, and banned from driving for 30 months after she admitted failing to provide a specimen and assaulting a police officer.

She was ordered to complete a 16-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £263 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

BEN MORGAN, 34, of Gainsborough Road, Cefn Golau, Tredegar, was jailed for four weeks and banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen.

DONNA JANE LEE, 34, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £159 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to possession of Xanax.

JASON FRANCIS PERRY, 36, of Redland Street, Newport, was jailed for two weeks after he admitted common assault and criminal damage.

He was also ordered to pay an £85 surcharge.

NEIL WILLIAM ROWLANDS, 34, of Twyn Gardens, Cefn Fforest, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis.

MARTYN EDWARD HOWELLS, 37, of Ael-y-Bryn, Ystradgynlais, Powys, was jailed for four weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted assault by beating in Newport, possession of heroin, trespassing on the railway line at the city’s train station and assaulting a police officer.

He must pay £207 in costs and a surcharge.

RICKY CHAPMAN, 25, of Ternata Drive, Monmouth, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted possession of cannabis.

He was ordered to pay £106 in costs and a surcharge.

DANIEL RAYMOND JOSE, 29, of Caerau Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £239 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer and being drunk and disorderly.

JEROME DAVID JOHN PERRY, 23, of Cormorant Way, Duffryn, Newport, was jailed for four months, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted having a silver knife in the foyer of Newport Central police station.

LEE JAMES MICHAEL EDWARDS, 35, of Maesycoed, Blackwood, was ordered to pay £197 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted stealing a laptop, clothes, suitcase and light fixtures from Penmaen Refuse Centre in Pontllanfraith.

NATHAN JOHN PROBERT, 33, of Penylan Road, Argoed, was ordered to pay £112 in a fine and a surcharge after he admitted stealing a laptop, clothes, suitcase and light fixtures from Penmaen Refuse Centre in Pontllanfraith.

DARREN KYLE WILLIAMS, 27, of Davies Drive, Caerphilly, was jailed for six months, suspended for 12 months, after he pleaded guilty to the production of 17 cannabis plants and breaching a suspended sentence for driving whilst disqualified.

He was to pay £327 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.