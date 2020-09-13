WOULD you like to see tighter guidelines on parking on pavements in Gwent?

A consultation has been launched in England asking for people's views on whether pavement parking should be banned.

It is argued that the tighter laws would benefit wheelchair users, people with visual impairments and those with prams or buggies.

Recent research from charity Guide Dogs indicated that 32 per cent of people with visual impairments and 48 per cent of wheelchair users are less keen to go out on their own because of anti-social pavement parking.

We asked you if pavement parking was a problem in Gwent, and whether you would like to see a clampdown on it.

This is what you said.

Many agreed that something needed to be done.

Stephen-Joel Kurtys, for example, said: "In my neighbourhood, drivers park on the entire pavement as opposed to half-on and half-off and disabled people in the area are confined to their homes."

Mervy James added: "I'd want everything with wheels off the pavement, with the exception of wheelchairs and prams. Why do people buy cars and have nowhere to park them?

"Pavements are for people, stop parking on them."

Others spoke of their own experiences having to take to the road to avoid parked cars while pushing wheelchairs or prams.

Wendy Ivin said: "My daughter uses a wheelchair and we are constantly walking down the road as the pavement is blocked with cars."

Abigail Thompson added: "I am sick of having to push my daughter on the road to walk around cars.

"I don't see why that is fair."

However, others put the blame on planning issues, suggesting that sometimes it is safer to park on pavements and leave the road free for emergency vehicles.

For example, Gregg James said: "Some housing areas have such narrow roads that if people didn't park on the pavement no other vehicles could get through, including those of the emergency services."

Martyn Oliver responded: "Very true. The issues is poor local planning which has allowed houses to be built too close together without the forethought for the needs of emergency services, and for that matter, bin collectors."

Michael Parry and Hannah Godwin both agreed.

Mr Parry said: "Plenty of places in Barry where the pavement has been made big enough to play touch rugby on.

"The roads get narrower, wing mirrors will need banning soon, a car parking on the road would actually block the road. The pavement is the only place left to park."

While Hannah Godwin added: "There are many roads that do not have double yellow lines, but if you just parked on the road you would practically block it.

"As long as the pavement is still wide enough for a wheelchair or double pram to pass why restrict parking?"