After almost seven years since its demolition, Newport’s famous Chartist Mural is still sparking interest, not least due to the tireless efforts of one man.

Retired Newport cobbler Kelvin Reddicliffe, aged 65, has raised thousands of pounds through the sale of prints of the Chartist Mural with the money going to the former Newport-based St Anne's Hospice and more recently to St David's Hospice Care.

Kelvin who displays the prints at Arnold’s electrical shop on Skinner Street, Newport, recently donated a further £1,000 to the hospice

Kelvin is now offering limited edition prints depicting the original preliminary gauche drawings on which the final Chartist Mural were based.

The new prints were donated by Oliver Budd, son of the artist Kenneth Budd who created the now-demolished mural, and will be sold at £150 apiece, which will also be donated to St David’s Hospice Care.

The money raised from the new prints, which are limited edition with only ten copies available, will be the next in a long line of donations from Kelvin.

Composer and musician Kelvin, a Mason who is master of Casnewydd Lodge and provincial grand organist, has raised thousands of pounds for the hospice in recent years.

He thanked Arnold’s electrical, who maintain a range of Chartist Mural prints constantly on display in their shop. He also thanked Paula Delaney of Beechwood Frames, Roger Thompson and Phillip Sefton for their help.

Kris Broome, of St David’s Hospice Care, said: “We were a bit concerned when Kelvin retired that his fundraising for the hospice might trail off but we're delighted to know that this isn't the case and that he is as busy.

“This is great to know in these difficult and trying times for the hospice.”

Visit Arnold's electrical on Skinner Street to view the Chartist prints and to make a purchase.

St David’s Hospice Care is based in Malpas, Newport. For more information about the charity and how you can help, visit stdavidshospicecare.org .