FOR this week’s five of the best, we take a look at some of the positive stories from the past seven days.

Rogerstone six-year-old creates butterflies to bring joy

Six-year-old Reuben Carr has been bringing joy into the people of Rogerstone’s lives by creating butterflies.

This is not the only good thing, he has been donating the money made from them to Tregwilym Lodge Residential Nursing Home.

Mum Rachel said: “He has the biggest heart and loves being creative. He’s a sensitive boy who genuinely cares about people and asks questions.”

Reuben had asked his mother about Tregwilym Lodge previously and she'd explained it was a care home for older people which had faced issues due to coronavirus, which is what inspired him to choose them.

The creative kid used filter paper, felt pens and craft wire to fashion 20 butterflies - all while regularly washing his hands and sanitizing his work station.

Newport woman who won Pride of Gwent awards on her current journey.

Lowri Hawkins, from Newport, was the 2019 Good Samaritan award winner and overall Pride of Gwent winner. She waived her right to anonymity to talk about her early years and troubled life in foster homes in Newport.

Now 21, she has turned her life around and settled down with her partner and young daughter and helps police learn how to deal with girls in situations similar to hers.

Ms Hawkins said: “I tell them my story. I hope it gives them a different point of view. I want to put an end to the stigma surrounding this kind of thing.

“Initially I didn’t come forward to report what had happened: I was too scared.”

She is now studying health and social care and wants to become a social worker to further help others in her position.

MORE NEWS:

Greenmeadow Community Farm in line for £255,000 funding

It is set to remain closed until next year, but this gives Greenmeadow Community Farm time to have a revamp – helped with £255,000 funding from Torfaen County Borough Council – as long as it passes through the full council meeting this week.

A working farm with a café and gift shop and also provides facilities for school visits, student placements, formal qualifications and outreach and volunteering opportunities.

A report says that without the capital investment it “will be challenging to maintain current income levels, let alone increase them”.

Netflix Sex Education season 3 starts filming

The hit Netflix series Sex Education has resumed filming for season 3 in Newport and the surrounding areas.

Announced via social media, stars of the show broke the news in a format befitting the last few months.

A behind-the-scenes video shows star names such as Gillian Anderson preparing for the resumption of filming.

It will bring more attention to Gwent locations.

Wales bans use of wild animals in circuses

Its taken 14 years of campaigning by the RSPCA and numerous groups but this week, Wales officially banned the use of wild animals in circuses. The ban comes into effect on December 1 but was given royal assent on Monday, September 7.

"While Royal Assent was something of a formality, it's another cause for celebration as a ban on the performance and exhibition of wild animals in circuses in Wales edges nearer.

"RSPCA Cymru has long campaigned on this issue - and this law makes such an important statement as to how society in Wales treats animals, and our norms and values towards our fellow living creatures.

"The strength of feeling in all corners of Wales is clear, and people across the country will join us in celebrating on 1 December when this out-dated activity is finally banned and consigned to the history books, once and for all."