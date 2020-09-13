FROM the M4 through to Newport is a collection of villages including Caldicot, Magor, Undy, Sudbrook and Caerwent. Once rural and isolated, these Monmouthshire villages are now popular with commuters. Here's a collection of photographs of them over the years.
The Mill Pond, Magor
This is Caldicot shops in 1993
Manor Nursing Home in Caldicot in 1992
Caerwent village
The Moors Hostel in Rogiet in 1982
Sudbrooke in 1993
Caldicot Castle Lodge
Caldicot Castle. Picture: Catherine Mayo
Concept artwork for The Lave Net Fisherman, in Black Rock, which will form part of a new Living Levels sculpture trail on the Gwent Levels coastline. Picture: Chris Wood/Living Levels
The home of Black Rock Lave Net Fishermen
Caerwent