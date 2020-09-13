FROM the M4 through to Newport is a collection of villages including Caldicot, Magor, Undy, Sudbrook and Caerwent. Once rural and isolated, these Monmouthshire villages are now popular with commuters. Here's a collection of photographs of them over the years.

The Mill Pond, Magor

This is Caldicot shops in 1993

Manor Nursing Home in Caldicot in 1992

Caerwent village

The Moors Hostel in Rogiet in 1982

Sudbrooke in 1993

Caldicot Castle Lodge

Caldicot Castle. Picture: Catherine Mayo

Concept artwork for The Lave Net Fisherman, in Black Rock, which will form part of a new Living Levels sculpture trail on the Gwent Levels coastline. Picture: Chris Wood/Living Levels

The home of Black Rock Lave Net Fishermen

Caerwent