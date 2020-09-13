A CWMBRAN-BASED vintage store has marked its one-year anniversary by expanding onto a second floor.

Rosa Newton opened her business, Reloved By Rosa, on Victoria Street, Old Cwmbran, last year, selling a range of vintage, upcycled furniture, ornaments, china, furnishings and hand-crafted items.

“This additional room will be filled with vintage and shabby chic items - perfect for the customer seeking inspiration for that extra special vintage look in their own home,” she said.

READ MORE:

“It’s all about offering even more choice to my customers.”

The store re-opened on June 23, and current social distancing measures mean only a maximum of two or three people are allowed inside at any time.

Over lockdown, Ms Newton switched focus to the online side of her business, which has enabled her to continue with her expansion plans so soon after re-opening.

“It’s of course been a challenging year and I worked hard to keep the business running during the Covid-19 pandemic,” she said.

“I maximised the opportunities of online channels such as Marketplace and eBay and my website became my ‘virtual’ shop window.

“I even developed a weekly Wednesday ‘walk around’ video on my Facebook page during lockdown which has become a regular feature that's enjoyed by my customers.

“I’d also like to say a massive thank you to all of my regular customers and for the generosity of the kind people who have donated items.”

Vintage goods at Reloved by Rosa in Old Cwmbran. Picture: Torfaen Economy and Enterprise.

Cllr Joanne Gauden, executive member for economy, skills and regeneration at Torfaen council, said: “Congratulations to Rosa on the first anniversary of her business and its expansion.

“Clearly she has lots of ideas and energy which are key to ensuring that a business like this can survive and indeed grow, especially during these unprecedented times.”

Gaynor Wakeling, business support manager at Torfaen Economy and Enterprise said “I am delighted that Rosa has committed to keeping this lovely business going despite the challenges, and is continuing to provide customers with unique, bespoke and interesting items for their homes.”