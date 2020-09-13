THE inner-city area of Pill, on the River Usk and near Newport Dock, is probably the longest-standing community in the city. These images show Pill in the past, including the demolition of so-called 'slum housing' the 70s to make way for modern developments.
The corner of James Street and Alexandra Road, Pill, in 1993
Pill's Saturday Market in 1991
Commercial Road in 1994 with the Transporter Bridge in the distance
Land clearance in 1976 near Alma Street baptist church
Alexandra Road in 1994
Alice Street in 1983
This picture shows an old house in Temple Street next to a modernised house in 1980
'Knowledge is Power' is etched in stone above Pill Library
An old-style Pill house next to modernised houses in Wallis Street in 1980