We asked our South Wales Argus Camera Club members to share pictures of the hidden gems of Newport and places which sum up the city for them and they have come up trumps. This is just a small selection of the pictures they have taken.
Usk: Richard Chud Breslin shared this picture of the riverside walkway that leads underneath George Street bridge on his way into work in the city centre
Canal: This idyllic spot in Newport taken by Sally Cooper is right next to the M4
Sunrise: A new day in Newport captured by Stephen Davies
View: Sally Cooper said: "It’s surprising how many people don’t know about the amazing views we have at Ridgeway."
Stunning: Tredegar House just to the left taken by Richard Chud Breslin
Calming: Jeffrey Rowles shared this picture of the lighthouse at Newport Wetlands
Swans: Lliswerry Pond. Beautiful all year long according to photographer Jaynie Eccles
Iconic: Newport's Transporter Bridge by Maria Msm
Riverside: Newport city centre by Simon Barker-Craggs
Hidden: Reyan Mohammed shared this shot of Tredegar Park