A CRASH has closed a road in Newport.

Police and emergency services are on scene of the incident.

The Old Green Interchange in Newport is currently closed as a result of the crash.

It is closed between the bus station on Dock Street and Town Bridge.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "Officers are dealing with an RTC at Old Green Interchange Newport.

 

"Please find an alternative route."

"Please find an alternative route."