A CRASH has closed a road in Newport.
Police and emergency services are on scene of the incident.
The Old Green Interchange in Newport is currently closed as a result of the crash.
It is closed between the bus station on Dock Street and Town Bridge.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "Officers are dealing with an RTC at Old Green Interchange Newport.
"The road is closed from the bus station on Dock Street to Town Bridge.
"Please find an alternative route."