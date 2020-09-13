THIRTY-ONE new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Caerphilly today, with 15 more in Newport.
Statistics from Public Health Wales also show there have been four more cases reported in Torfaen, three in Blaenau Gwent, and no new cases reported in Monmouthshire.
This follows on from yesterday when 20 new coronavirus cases were reported in both Newport and Caerphilly, according to Public Health Wales.
Across Wales there are reportedly 162 new cases, with 53 of these in the Gwent region, according to Public Health Wales.
47 of these new cases were reported in Rhondda Cynon Taf, putting it at the highest increase in Wales.
No new coronavirus deaths have been recorded in Wales.
The number of cases confirmed across Wales today are as follows:
- Rhondda Cynon Taf - 47
- Caerphilly - 31
- Newport - 15
- Powys - Six
- Cardiff - 14
- Bridgend - Six
- Conwy - Two
- Ceredigion - Zero
- Blaenau Gwent - Three
- Flintshire - Nine
- Merthyr Tydfil - Four
- Carmarthenshire - One
- Swansea - Four
- Gwynedd - Zero
- Wrexham - Two
- Neath Port Talbot - Three
- Monmouthshire - Zero
- Torfaen - Four
- Denbighshire - Three
- Vale of Glamorgan - Two
- Pembrokeshire - Two
- Resident outside Wales - Zero
Public Health Wales figures for coronavirus deaths include only those that have been confirmed by a laboratory test. The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.