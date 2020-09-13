A STEROIDS dealer was warned he faces jail after he admitted being concerned in the supply of the class C drug and possession of criminal property.
Christopher Powell, 36, of Two Locks Road, Cwmbran, was told by Judge Catherine Richards that all sentencing options – including immediate custody – were open.
The offences were committed between February and October 2019.
During the hearing at Cardiff Crown Court, Powell was represented by Thomas Stanway and the prosecution by Byron Broadstock.
The defendant was granted conditional bail and is due to be sentenced on October 9.
According to the NHS website: "Anabolic steroids are prescription-only medicines that are sometimes taken without medical advice to increase muscle mass and improve athletic performance.
"If used in this way, they can cause serious side effects and addiction.
"Anabolic steroids are manufactured drugs that mimic the effects of the male hormone testosterone."