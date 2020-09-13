A HGV has overturned on the motorway near Monmouthshire.

Lane One, out of three, on the M4 at J23 Rogiet Eastbound was closed earlier due to the accident involving a large goods vehicle.

Traffic Wales have confirmed that the lane has been reopened.

 

Traffic officers and emergency services - including Gwent Police, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Welsh Ambulance - attended the scene.

Gwent Police and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service have been contacted for comment.