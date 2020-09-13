A NEWPORT bar has closed for the 'foreseeable future.'
Tiny Rebel, on High Street in Newport, announced the news of their closure on social media earlier today.
They wrote: "We will be closed for the foreseeable future.
"For anyone that has a booking we will contact you tomorrow.
"We will let you know as soon as we plan to re-open and look forward to welcoming you back."
The news comes after the Tiny Rebel Brewery in Rogerstone confirmed one member of bar staff and one member of their online shop team tested positive for coronavirus.
This was confirmed on Wednesday, September 9, and the bar team worker involved was working on Sunday, September 6 and Monday, September 7.
Both staff members are now self-isolating. You can read more on that here.
It's not yet clear whether the cases are linked - Tiny Rebel Newport has been contacted for more information.