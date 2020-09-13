ONE of the stalwart events in Newport every summer is the Celebrity Cup golf tournament at the Celtic Manor Resort.
Celebs including Zara and Mike Tindall, Gareth Bale and Rob Brydon have been part of the event over the years.
The Celebrity Cup sees many famous faces from the worlds of sport, acting and music representing their home nations of England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales.
The two-day golfing extravaganza is popular with golf fans and celebrity spotters and thousands descend on the resort to watch the action.
Of course, like every other event this summer, the 2020 Celebrity Cup was cancelled but the organisers are looking forward to bringing it back to the resort next year.
But if you've missed it this year, here is a selection of pictures from the last few events to remind of what a great event this is for the area.
England’s Denise Van Outen celebrates getting onto the green at the 2017 Celebrity Cup at the Celtic Manor Resort. Picture: Ian Cook/Sportingwales
Ronan Keating for Ireland at the 2014 event. Picture: Steve Pope
MORE NEWS:
- What if the Usk Barrage had been built 25 years ago?
- Pontypool dad breaks his neck on holiday in Tenerife
- Welsh Government aims for 30 per cent of workforce to be working from home
Gareth Bale chips the ball onto the 3rd green at the 2015 Celebrity Cup. Picture: Steve Pope
Wales captain Rob Brydon takes the applause from the fans in 2015 at the Celebrity Cup. Picture: Steve Pope
Crowds watch the celebrities at the Celebrity Cup in 2014
Former Wales rugby player Scott Quinnell gets out of a bunker at the Celebrity Cup in 2014
Gethin Jenkins, who was playing for Wales, shows his nerves on the first tee at the 2014 event
Zara Phillips at the The Celebrity Cup 2014 golf tournament at the Celtic Manor Resort