HEALTH bosses have issued a warning to people in Newport to be particularly alert following an increase in cases of coronavirus in recent days.

Public Health Wales has said the number of cases in the city has now risen to 43.3 per 100,000 – the fourth highest rate in Wales behind Caerphilly, Merthyr Tydfil and Rhondda Cynon Taf.

The organisation has also issued a list of pubs and bars, saying people who visited the venues on the specified dates should be particularly alert.

These are:

Breeze in Cambrian Road on September 4 and 5.

The Potters in Upper Dock Street on September 5.

Tiny Rebel in Rogerstone on September 6, 7 and 8.

Ye Olde Bull Inn in High Street, Caerleon, on September 4.

The Handpost at the junction of Risca Road and Bassaleg Road on September 8.

The Three Horseshoes on Pillmawr Rod on September 6.

Heather Lewis, consultant in public health for Public Health Wales, and chairwoman of the multi-agency Incident Management Team, said: “We are grateful to the vast majority of residents in Newport for sticking to social distancing guidelines, and for cooperating with investigations into the spread of coronavirus in the area.

“They have played an important part in protecting older and vulnerable people from Coronavirus.

“Sadly, there is evidence that some people are ignoring social distancing guidelines, are failing to self-isolate when they have symptoms, and in a small number of cases are not being frank and honest with contact tracers about who they have met while infectious.

“Our message for the public is that coronavirus has not gone away, and it can be a very serious illness - especially for older and vulnerable people.

“The public has a vital role in preventing the spread of coronavirus by always observing social distancing guidelines – that’s staying two metres away from others - washing hands regularly with soap or by using alcohol based sanitiser, and working from home if they can.

“If you or a member of your household develop symptoms of cough, fever or change in sense of taste or smell, you must book a test for Coronavirus promptly to help control the spread of infection.

“We must all play our part, consistently and for a sustained period of time, to protect our vulnerable or older friends, family members and loved ones.”

A free Coronavirus test can be arranged via the Welsh Government website or by calling the free number 119 between the hours of 7am to 11pm.