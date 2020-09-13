THESE are the Newport pubs which health bosses have warned may be connected to rises in coronavirus.
Public Health Wales have published a list of pubs and bars, and warned that people who visited these places on certain dates should be alert.
- Breeze in Cambrian Road on September 4 and 5.
- The Potters in Upper Dock Street on September 5.
- Tiny Rebel in Rogerstone on September 6, 7 and 8.
- Ye Olde Bull Inn in High Street, Caerleon, on September 4.
- The Handpost at the junction of Risca Road and Bassaleg Road on September 8.
- The Three Horseshoes on Pillmawr Rod on September 6.
If you attended any of these venues on those dates you may have been exposed to coronavirus.
If you start to show symptoms of coronavirus - including high temperature, a new continuous cough, a loss or change in sense of smell or taste - try to book a test.
READ MORE: