CWMBRAN Community Council members have re-elected councillor Anthony Bird as chairman.
Cllr Bird was re-elected at the council's Annual General Meeting, held remotely on Wednesday, September 9.
He will serve as chairman until next year's AGM in May.
Cllr Bird was first elected as Chairman of the Council in May 2019, becoming the youngest person to hold the role. He has now become the only person to be elected to the position twice.
On his reappointment, Cllr Bird said: "I'm extremely proud of the great things that the council has achieved during my tenure as chair and it's very humbling that my colleagues have put their faith in me to continue to steer the council through this unprecedented crisis."
At the meeting, the community council reflected on events held since the previous AGM. These included hosting its first Cwmbran Big Event in 2019, as well as this year's Virtual Big Event.
The community council also hosted its first Pride celebration, celebrated the 70th Anniversary of Cwmbran as a town and, as a response to the Covid-19 crisis, supported projects helping those most at risk, as well as helping to fund play provision for children across Cwmbran.