A NEWPORT energy company has joined a world-first net zero programme.

Tech Nation’s Net Zero programme has been designed to support 30 of the UK’s most promising scale-ups that are contributing to the UK reaching its goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Newport company Surple has become the latest business to sign up to the plan.

Surple helps businesses make smarter energy decisions through their energy management software.

They pull data from buildings into their cloud-based software, which runs analytics to provide actionable insights to their users, helping them to reduce energy use, carbon emissions and ultimately their costs.

Businesses in the UK have an opportunity to collectively save £6bn through energy efficiency and Surple is making this process easier to manage.

The government-backed initiative is the first of its kind, designed to accelerate the growth of the UK’s most promising Net Zero scaleups.

Peter Allan, founder of Surple, said: “I'm excited to be part of a cohort that is both inspiring and making change for the better.

"We really have to think differently to get to net zero and I'm glad to be involved in a group of startups that are at the forefront of thinking differently.”

Business and Energy Secretary Alok Sharma added: “As part of our plan to reach net zero emissions by 2050, we are funding green startups and unleashing the talent and creativity of entrepreneurs across the country.

“Innovative companies like these will help us to create green jobs and build back better as we recover from the coronavirus pandemic.”