After recess, there are many pressing matters to raise on behalf of Newport East constituents in Parliament. Throughout August John Griffiths MS and I were busy asking for constituents’ views on the issues which matter most as part of our Summer Survey.

The main issues raised with me were people’s concerns surrounding the rise in anti-social behaviour, the impact of police cuts, and the impact of the upcoming Brexit negotiations this autumn on our local economy and jobs. We’re hugely grateful for everyone who took the time to respond and your feedback will help inform my work in Westminster.

A significant number of survey respondents raised concerns about the economic recovery from Covid-19.

It's vital that workers' rights and protections are safeguarded as millions of people return to their workplaces.

The government must use this opportunity to 'build back better' and create a greener, cleaner economy. As part of this, industries like steel should have a really bright future.

As we rebuild from the crisis we will need steel for rail projects; for our buildings; for our infrastructure projects; for energy; and much more. I agree with the Community Union that we should be using steel made in this country to help revive the economy by investing in the skills of the world-class steel workforce that exists in areas like ours.

I know there is real concern here in Newport East and across the country about the end of the furlough scheme, which has helped protect employment and incomes through the pandemic.

Alongside fellow Labour MPs, I joined workers from across the UK at the launch of the SOS for Jobs campaign. The campaign calls on the government to extend the furlough scheme beyond November 1 at a focused sector level. However, Labour’s motion to extend the furlough scheme and protect jobs and businesses was defeated in the House of Commons by 249 votes to 329.

There is still time for the government to take meaningful action to protect thousands of jobs across Newport but it must do so sooner rather than later.

I was deeply concerned that the Prime Minister refused to answer my question at PMQs which asked for his government to guarantee the promised rise in the National Living Wage next April following reports that it was considered ‘unaffordable’.

Hard-working people across Newport East must not be made to bear the economic responsibility for coronavirus, especially when so many people have gone above and beyond to keep our community going.