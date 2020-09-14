FAMILIES in Gwent who have been bereaved by the death of a loved one through suicide, can now get the vital support they need through a new pilot project.

Launched by Wales bereavement charity 2 Wish Upon A Star, the new service - which starts operating today - is for families who have lost someone of any age in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area who has taken their own life.

Anyone wishing to contact or access the new service can telephone 01443 853125, email support@2wishuponastar.org or visit www.2wishuponastar.org

The service is being managed by 2 Wish Upon A Star, but will run as an independent project with its own web page and closed Facebook group for bereaved families to share, chat and support one another.

The pilot project will run for a year, funded through an award to the charity of £31,873 from the Welsh Government.

“We are so grateful to receive this funding from the Welsh Government to allow us to run this pilot project in Gwent," said 2 Wish Upon A Star founder Rhian Mannings MBE.

“Suicide affects many families in Wales every year, and is an area of bereavement support that needs investment and support.

"2 Wish Upon a Star is proud to be able to provide this support for those in Gwent for the next year, and hope that families reach out to us at their time of need so we can help them through this difficult time.”

Jackie Williams, who chairs the Gwent Suicide Prevention Group, said of the pilot project: “As a Group, we understand the importance of specialised bereavement support for people affected by a suicide.

"Until now 2 Wish Upon a Star has only had sufficient funds to offer specialised bereavement support to families affected by a suicide of someone aged 25 or under.

"We have been grateful for this support and impressed by the feedback from their clients. As a group we strongly believe that this service should be available to anyone affected by a suicide, regardless of the age of the person who died.”

The project is also being backed by Gwent Police, and Detective Chief Inspector Steven Maloney, said the force is "dedicated to helping individuals and families impacted by suicide".

"We know that 2 Wish Upon A Star offers great support and care during a very traumatic time for families and look forward to working in partnership with them around this pilot," he added.

"We are pleased this is taking place in Gwent and hope the service will help the communities we serve”

2 Wish Upon A Star was set up in 2012 and supports anyone affected by the sudden and unexpected death, including suicide, of a child or young person aged 25 and under in Wales.

It provides immediate bereavement support, as well as ongoing aftercare services including counselling, and works with all health boards in Wales, and is supported by every police force.

The new project however, is the charity's first to support families of those over 25, and specifically for those who have taken their own lives, though 2 Wish Upon A Star has never turned a bereaved family away, regardless of the loved one’s age at death.