Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

Chloe Elizabeth Dunlop arrived on August 5 at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 8lb 1oz. She is the first child of Helen and Paul Dunlop, of Newport. Helen said: "It was a painful five-day labour which didn’t progress, so I had an emergency Caesarean section and blood transfusion. It was all worth it - Chloe is perfect and we couldn’t be happier."

This is Rykar John Paul Thomas, who was born at Nevill Hall Hospital, Abergavenny, two weeks early on August 12 weighing 7lb 8oz. His parents are Tegan and Scott Thomas, of Blaenavon, and his siblings are Liorah (13), Azlynn (five) and Braylynn (three).

Welcome to Nellie Wynter Morgan, who was born on June 9 at the Royal Gwent Hospital weighing 7lb1oz. Her parents are Amy Gregory and Gavin Morgan, of Newport, and her big brother is Jett, aged two.

Arlo Elliot Chapman arrived on April 8 at Nevill Hall Hospital, Abergavenny, weighing 7.5lbs. His parents are Lauren Freestone and Joshua Chapman, of Risca. His big brother is three-year-old Elijah.

Here is Freddie John Anthony Price with his big sister Isabella, aged three. Freddie was born at Nevill Hall Hospital, Abergavenny, on April 10 weighing 8lb 8oz. His parents are Joel and Katie Price, of Monmouth.

Alys Grace Price was born on June 15 at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 8lb 8oz. Her parents are Louise Morgan and Christopher Price, of Crosskeys, and her big sisters are Imogen (three) and Isla (two).

Rohan Ryan Pritchard Harris arrived three weeks early on July 7 at Nevill Hall Hospital, Abergavenny, weighing 6lbs 3.5oz. Mum is Nicole-Leigh Williams, of Rassau, and he has a big brother, Ryan.

Adelyn-Rose Shantelle Alpin was born on July 27 at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 6lb 7oz. Her parents are Paige Alpin and Leo McGrath, of Newport, and her big brother is Luke (eight).

Lyra Lynda Steiner was born on July 15 at Nevill Hall Hospital, Abergavenny, weighing 5lb 3oz. Her parents are Emily and Chris Steiner, of Abergavenny, and her sibling is Jaden (eight).