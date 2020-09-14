A TEENAGE drug dealer who was selling crack cocaine and heroin was told he is facing an “inevitable” prison sentence.
Oliver Rundu, 19, of Bolt Close, Newport, was given the warning by Judge Catherine Richards after he admitted possession with intent to supply class A drugs.
Cardiff Crown Court heard how the Sainsbury’s worker was a "street dealer".
He also pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article.
The judge adjourned sentence for the preparation of a background report but stressed it would only go towards determining the length of Rundu’s custodial term.
The defendant was represented by Heath Edwards and the prosecution by David Pinnell.
Rundu was granted conditional bail and is due to be sentenced on October 9.