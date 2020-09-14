WHEN we asked our readers for suggestions on where speed cameras were needed in Gwent we received more than 300 responses.

Clearly there are many roads in the area which you believe are a hotspot for speeding.

Those fears are backed up by the latest figures released by the Department for Transport.

The latest stats show that more than half of Britain's drivers are exceeding speed limits in residential areas.

On roads in built-up areas, with a 30mph speed limit, 54 per cent of motorists, on average, are breaking the law.

These were the roads in Gwent you told us were in desperate need of a speed camera.

The data shows a drop to 50 per cent on motorways and just nine per cent on single carriageway roads with a 60mph limit.

Of those charged with speeding, 175,000 motorists were found guilty (88 per cent) in England and Wales.

Speeding offences made up 28 per cent of all motoring offences and nearly 1,400,000 drivers attended a speed awareness course in 2019.

READ MORE:

The figures are based on driver behaviour - in 2019 - on roads with free flowing traffic where there are no impediments such as bends or steep climbs.

Responding to the new data, Greg Wilson, founder and CEO of the car insurance comparison platform Quotezone.co.uk, said: “Even though the research shows many car drivers break the speed limit by small margins, if penalised, the cost to your insurance premium can be significant and may even increase year on year – especially if you are a repeat offender.

“The most important thing is to be honest and fully disclose the offence to your insurance provider – failure to do so can result in the policy being invalidated, meaning you aren’t covered for any further incidents on the road.

"Another option would be to switch to a car in a lower insurance group to try and bring the costs down.

“My advice would be shop around, insurers view penalty points differently, our comparison platform searches over 110 UK car insurance providers – some even specialise in convicted drivers.”

If caught speeding, offenders should expect three points on their driving licences and a minimum £100 speeding ticket although it could be more depending on the offence committed.

A Speed Awareness course can be an option, instead of penalty points, depending on the speed of the offence.